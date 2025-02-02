Left Menu

Drone-Dropped Heroin Seized in Border Operation

Two suspected narcotics smugglers were captured near Gurdaspur, Punjab, with a 550-gram heroin packet allegedly dropped by a Pakistani drone. The Border Security Force seized the metal-hooked packet during a search operation. Both suspects are local village residents.

Updated: 02-02-2025 17:59 IST
In a significant bust, authorities apprehended two suspected narcotics smugglers in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab. The Border Security Force (BSF) officials announced the capture on Sunday after the duo was found with heroin.

The 550-gram heroin packet was allegedly air-dropped by a Pakistani drone in Chanduwadala village late Saturday. According to a BSF official, a metal hook attached to the packet confirmed the drone's involvement.

Acting on intelligence about drone activity, BSF troops conducted a search operation leading to the arrest of the suspects, who hail from the village. The operation highlights ongoing efforts to curb cross-border smuggling.

