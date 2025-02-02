Telangana's Landmark Caste Survey: Unveiling the Social Fabric

In a historic move, Telangana's state planning department has unveiled a comprehensive caste survey, shedding light on the social composition of the state's 3.70 crore population.

The survey indicates that backward classes, excluding Muslim minorities, constitute the largest demographic, accounting for 46.25% of the population. Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes follow, with notable representation from backward classes among Muslims and other castes.

Presented to a cabinet sub-committee and slated for discussion in the legislative assembly, the survey supports data-driven policymaking, aimed at enhancing welfare opportunities for marginalized groups.

