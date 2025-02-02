Left Menu

Telangana's Landmark Caste Survey: Unveiling the Social Fabric

The caste survey in Telangana reveals that backward classes form the largest group, comprising 46.25% of the state's 3.70 crore population. The comprehensive assessment, conducted by the state planning department, was presented to the cabinet and will support data-driven welfare and policy-making in various sectors.

In a historic move, Telangana's state planning department has unveiled a comprehensive caste survey, shedding light on the social composition of the state's 3.70 crore population.

The survey indicates that backward classes, excluding Muslim minorities, constitute the largest demographic, accounting for 46.25% of the population. Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes follow, with notable representation from backward classes among Muslims and other castes.

Presented to a cabinet sub-committee and slated for discussion in the legislative assembly, the survey supports data-driven policymaking, aimed at enhancing welfare opportunities for marginalized groups.

