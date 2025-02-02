Calculate Your Savings: AAP Launches Innovative Portal for Residents

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unveiled an online portal, aapkibachat.com, designed to help Delhi residents estimate savings from government welfare schemes. The portal, launched by AAP national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar, targets informing citizens about their financial gains from initiatives like free electricity and water.

According to Kakkar, the AAP-led government is saving residents at least Rs 25,000 per month through such schemes. Highlighting election promises, Kakkar mentioned that if re-elected, the party intends to introduce additional benefits like free healthcare for senior citizens and discounted metro fares for increased savings.

With the Delhi Assembly elections set for February 5, AAP seeks another term after success in the 2020 elections. Results will be declared on February 8, providing a critical juncture for AAP's leadership in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)