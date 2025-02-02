Left Menu

Calculate Your Savings: AAP Launches Innovative Portal for Residents

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched aapkibachat.com, an online portal for Delhi residents to quantify their savings from various government-provided welfare schemes, including free electricity and water. Announcing this initiative, AAP aims to illustrate how these schemes save residents a minimum of Rs 25,000 monthly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 18:43 IST
Calculate Your Savings: AAP Launches Innovative Portal for Residents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unveiled an online portal, aapkibachat.com, designed to help Delhi residents estimate savings from government welfare schemes. The portal, launched by AAP national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar, targets informing citizens about their financial gains from initiatives like free electricity and water.

According to Kakkar, the AAP-led government is saving residents at least Rs 25,000 per month through such schemes. Highlighting election promises, Kakkar mentioned that if re-elected, the party intends to introduce additional benefits like free healthcare for senior citizens and discounted metro fares for increased savings.

With the Delhi Assembly elections set for February 5, AAP seeks another term after success in the 2020 elections. Results will be declared on February 8, providing a critical juncture for AAP's leadership in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025