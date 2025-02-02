COCOMI Calls for Anti-Narcotics Bureau in Northeast

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has called upon the central government to establish a dedicated anti-narcotics bureau to tackle drug trafficking in India's northeastern region.

Highlighting the severity of the issue, COCOMI has proposed that the area be declared a 'narco-terrorist emergency zone,' urging the mobilization of national resources to combat the crisis.

In a memorandum to northeastern chief ministers, COCOMI's convenor, Khuraijam Athouba, also demanded a thorough investigation into the complicity of influential individuals in Manipur, Mizoram, and Myanmar's Chin state concerning narco-terrorism.

