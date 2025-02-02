Left Menu

COCOMI Calls for Anti-Narcotics Bureau in Northeast

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has urged the central government to establish an anti-narcotics bureau in northeastern India. They call for the region to be declared a 'narco-terrorist emergency zone' and demand investigations into drug-related activities involving influential figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 02-02-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 19:27 IST
COCOMI Calls for Anti-Narcotics Bureau in Northeast
  • Country:
  • India

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has called upon the central government to establish a dedicated anti-narcotics bureau to tackle drug trafficking in India's northeastern region.

Highlighting the severity of the issue, COCOMI has proposed that the area be declared a 'narco-terrorist emergency zone,' urging the mobilization of national resources to combat the crisis.

In a memorandum to northeastern chief ministers, COCOMI's convenor, Khuraijam Athouba, also demanded a thorough investigation into the complicity of influential individuals in Manipur, Mizoram, and Myanmar's Chin state concerning narco-terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025