Major Drug and Smuggling Bust by Assam Rifles Near India-Myanmar Border

The Assam Rifles, alongside state officials, conducted successful operations in Mizoram's Champhai and Lawngtlai districts, intercepting heroin, methamphetamine tablets, and smuggled areca nuts worth over Rs 10.9 crore. Three arrests were made, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb illegal activities near the India-Myanmar border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 02-02-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 20:17 IST
In a significant crackdown, forces of the Assam Rifles, in coordination with state excise and narcotics officials, executed successful operations near Mizoram's borders with Myanmar. Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 9.99 crore were seized from the Ngur village in Champhai district, resulting in the arrest of three individuals.

Additional seizures included 116.81 grams of heroin valued at Rs 81.76 lakh from Thingkah village in the Lawngtlai district, marking a heightened vigilance against drug trafficking in the region.

Further bolstering their efforts, the Assam Rifles confiscated 32 bags of illegal Burmese areca nuts in the Zotlang area of Champhai, assessed to be worth Rs 17.92 lakh, underscoring a persistent challenge of cross-border smuggling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

