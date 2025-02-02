Illegal Mausoleum Removed, Pond Restored in Chandausi

Authorities in Chandausi tehsil, located in Sambhal district, have successfully removed an illegally constructed mausoleum from a government pond. The encroachment came to light following a complaint about the mausoleum's presence at the border of Mai and Chandausi villages.

The complaint alleged that the 'mazar' was not only encroaching on public land but was also a site for black magic practices. On Sunday, a team was dispatched to investigate, discovering the allegations to be true.

Following the removal, officials have announced plans for the pond's beautification, submitting a proposal to the district magistrate for development of the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)