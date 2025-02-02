Illegal Mausoleum Removed, Pond Restored in Chandausi
In Chandausi tehsil of Sambhal district, a mausoleum built illegally on a government pond was removed by local authorities. This action followed a complaint regarding the encroachment and alleged practices of black magic at the site. Plans for the pond's beautification are now underway.
Authorities in Chandausi tehsil, located in Sambhal district, have successfully removed an illegally constructed mausoleum from a government pond. The encroachment came to light following a complaint about the mausoleum's presence at the border of Mai and Chandausi villages.
The complaint alleged that the 'mazar' was not only encroaching on public land but was also a site for black magic practices. On Sunday, a team was dispatched to investigate, discovering the allegations to be true.
Following the removal, officials have announced plans for the pond's beautification, submitting a proposal to the district magistrate for development of the area.
