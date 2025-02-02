Scandal Unveiled: Arrest Sparks Murder and Fraud Investigations

In a shocking turn of events, the mother of a two-year-old girl, who was allegedly murdered by her maternal uncle, has been arrested on charges of job fraud. The accused, identified as Sreethu from Kottukalkonam, is accused of swindling Rs 10 lakh by falsely promising a job in the Devaswom Board.

Authorities filed an FIR citing breaches of trust, cheating, and forgery based on a complaint from Shiju, a resident of Balaramapuram. Sreethu is under scrutiny not just for the fraudulent activities but also for a potential link to the murder.

Investigators are leaving no stone unturned as they question Sreethu regarding the murder and fraud cases. Her arrest adds complexity to the ongoing murder investigation of her daughter, with further details expected from the police's detailed probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)