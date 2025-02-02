Left Menu

Scandal Unveiled: Arrest Sparks Murder and Fraud Investigations

A woman was arrested for job fraud following the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter by her maternal uncle. The arrest led to a broader investigation into her possible involvement in the murder. She was implicated in job scams amounting to Rs 10 lakh, and police are pursuing both cases actively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-02-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 21:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a shocking turn of events, the mother of a two-year-old girl, who was allegedly murdered by her maternal uncle, has been arrested on charges of job fraud. The accused, identified as Sreethu from Kottukalkonam, is accused of swindling Rs 10 lakh by falsely promising a job in the Devaswom Board.

Authorities filed an FIR citing breaches of trust, cheating, and forgery based on a complaint from Shiju, a resident of Balaramapuram. Sreethu is under scrutiny not just for the fraudulent activities but also for a potential link to the murder.

Investigators are leaving no stone unturned as they question Sreethu regarding the murder and fraud cases. Her arrest adds complexity to the ongoing murder investigation of her daughter, with further details expected from the police's detailed probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

