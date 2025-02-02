Left Menu

Bizarre Heist: The Goat Thieves of Bolangir

The Odisha Police apprehended two individuals, including one from Chhattisgarh, for allegedly stealing seven goats from a village in Odisha's Bolangir district. The suspects were captured in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, and three goats have been recovered. They have been brought before the court.

Updated: 02-02-2025 21:28 IST
The Odisha Police have arrested two suspects, one being from the neighboring state of Chhattisgarh, in connection with the theft of seven goats in Bolangir district, Odisha.

The accused reportedly stole the goats from a local's animal shed on January 28 and took them to Chhattisgarh. Following a complaint, a special police team was formed, leading to the arrest of the suspects in Bhilai, Durg district, Chhattisgarh.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sadananda Pujhari confirmed the recovery of three goats from the accused, who have been presented before the court.

