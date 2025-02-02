Vice President Dhankhar Urges Accountants for Stringent Self-Regulation
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar called on chartered accountants to adhere strictly to ethical standards at a global gathering. He warned against a placatory stance in face of transgressions, highlighting past mistakes and discussing the responsible use of artificial intelligence within the profession.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, addressing a global conference for chartered accountants in the national capital, emphasized the dire need for self-regulation to curb misconduct. He stressed severe consequences would follow if the community adopts a lenient approach to legal transgressions.
Dhankhar, who also serves as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, pointed to past incidents where chartered accountants faced scrutiny for alleged errors. Speaking at the World Forum of Accountants organized by the ICAI, he asserted, "No malpractices can flourish where chartered accountants are vigilant."
Highlighting the challenges posed by innovations such as artificial intelligence, the vice president urged accountants to balance innovation with ethical responsibility. He warned, "If not tapped and regulated, artificial intelligence will emerge as a monster," urging proactive leadership to ensure responsible usage.
