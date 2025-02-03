Fugitive Convict Nabbed in Pune: The End of Zarda's Run

In a significant breakthrough, Pune rural police have arrested Salim Zarda, a fugitive life convict from the 2002 Godhra train carnage case, on charges of theft. Zarda had been on the run after skipping parole last September and was apprehended in Maharashtra's Pune district.

Zarda, previously sentenced to death but later commuted to life imprisonment, was one of the 31 convicted for the infamous Godhra incident, which resulted in the deaths of 59 people and led to widespread riots in Gujarat. The police revealed that Zarda was caught on January 22 for his involvement in a theft case and subsequently handed over to Nashik police.

Zarda's capture marked the end of his notorious escapades, where he, along with his gang, orchestrated a spate of thefts across rural areas of Pune and Nashik. His arrest led to the recovery of stolen goods, including 40 tyres and a tempo truck, highlighting his criminal network's extensive impact in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)