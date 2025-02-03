Left Menu

Fugitive Convict Nabbed in Pune: The End of Zarda's Run

Salim Zarda, a convict in the 2002 Godhra train carnage case, was arrested in Pune for theft after absconding post-parole. Previously sentenced to death, his sentence was commuted to life imprisonment. Zarda was involved in thefts in Pune and Nashik, and stolen goods worth lakhs were recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 03-02-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 10:54 IST
Fugitive Convict Nabbed in Pune: The End of Zarda's Run
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Pune rural police have arrested Salim Zarda, a fugitive life convict from the 2002 Godhra train carnage case, on charges of theft. Zarda had been on the run after skipping parole last September and was apprehended in Maharashtra's Pune district.

Zarda, previously sentenced to death but later commuted to life imprisonment, was one of the 31 convicted for the infamous Godhra incident, which resulted in the deaths of 59 people and led to widespread riots in Gujarat. The police revealed that Zarda was caught on January 22 for his involvement in a theft case and subsequently handed over to Nashik police.

Zarda's capture marked the end of his notorious escapades, where he, along with his gang, orchestrated a spate of thefts across rural areas of Pune and Nashik. His arrest led to the recovery of stolen goods, including 40 tyres and a tempo truck, highlighting his criminal network's extensive impact in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025