Left Menu

Tragic End: Officer Killed in Line of Duty by Notorious Criminal

A civil police officer, Shyam Prasad, was killed in Kottayam after being attacked by a notorious criminal, Jibin George. The incident occurred at a roadside eatery where George was causing trouble. Prasad intervened, leading to a violent confrontation. George was later apprehended by police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 03-02-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 11:44 IST
Tragic End: Officer Killed in Line of Duty by Notorious Criminal
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In Kottayam, a civil police officer, Shyam Prasad, tragically lost his life following an assault by a known criminal in the early hours of Monday. The 44-year-old was attached to the Kottayam West Police Station.

The suspect, identified as Jibin George, has a history of criminal activities, officials confirmed. The incident unfolded at a wayside eatery where George was allegedly causing a disturbance.

As Prasad, returning home post-duty, attempted to resolve the situation, George launched a brutal attack on him. Despite being rushed to a private hospital, Prasad succumbed to his injuries. The accused was apprehended soon after by a patrolling team and will face legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025