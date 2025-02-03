Tragic End: Officer Killed in Line of Duty by Notorious Criminal

In Kottayam, a civil police officer, Shyam Prasad, tragically lost his life following an assault by a known criminal in the early hours of Monday. The 44-year-old was attached to the Kottayam West Police Station.

The suspect, identified as Jibin George, has a history of criminal activities, officials confirmed. The incident unfolded at a wayside eatery where George was allegedly causing a disturbance.

As Prasad, returning home post-duty, attempted to resolve the situation, George launched a brutal attack on him. Despite being rushed to a private hospital, Prasad succumbed to his injuries. The accused was apprehended soon after by a patrolling team and will face legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)