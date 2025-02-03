Tragic End: Officer Killed in Line of Duty by Notorious Criminal
A civil police officer, Shyam Prasad, was killed in Kottayam after being attacked by a notorious criminal, Jibin George. The incident occurred at a roadside eatery where George was causing trouble. Prasad intervened, leading to a violent confrontation. George was later apprehended by police.
- Country:
- India
In Kottayam, a civil police officer, Shyam Prasad, tragically lost his life following an assault by a known criminal in the early hours of Monday. The 44-year-old was attached to the Kottayam West Police Station.
The suspect, identified as Jibin George, has a history of criminal activities, officials confirmed. The incident unfolded at a wayside eatery where George was allegedly causing a disturbance.
As Prasad, returning home post-duty, attempted to resolve the situation, George launched a brutal attack on him. Despite being rushed to a private hospital, Prasad succumbed to his injuries. The accused was apprehended soon after by a patrolling team and will face legal proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
