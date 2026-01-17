Digital Deception: Cybercriminal's Web of Fraud Unveiled
Santu Kumar, a notorious interstate cybercriminal, was arrested in Jharkhand for defrauding traders of Rs 1.60 crore. Known for tricking bank customers into installing fake files, he has a criminal history, including abduction and ransom. Police recovered cash and valuables, and filed an FIR against him.
- Country:
- India
A notorious 27-year-old cybercriminal, who orchestrated an elaborate fraud scheme targeting traders and businessmen across India, was captured by authorities in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police revealed on Saturday.
The accused, identified as Santu Kumar alias Sintu alias Kundan, hailing from Mao village in Bihar, was apprehended from a rented property in Heramdaga, within the jurisdiction of the Gola police station.
According to Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar, Santu Kumar confessed to defrauding Rs 1.60 crore from businesses across states like Gujarat and Maharashtra by tricking bank customers. Police seized cash worth Rs 4.43 lakh, with several mobiles and a motorcycle, highlighting his extensive criminal past including abductions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- cybercriminal
- arrest
- defraud
- traders
- businessmen
- Jharkhand
- Bihar
- Santu Kumar
- police
- cyberfraud
ALSO READ
Rajhara Colliery Reopens: A New Era in Jharkhand's Coal Industry
Tragic Dowry Dispute Leads to Fatal Consequences in Bihar
Judicial Magistrate's Wife Survives Attempted Shooting in Jharkhand
Bihar's Buxar District Shocked by Alleged Assault Case
Tribal Protests Erupt in Jharkhand Over Village Head's Killing