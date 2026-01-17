Digital Deception: Cybercriminal's Web of Fraud Unveiled

A notorious 27-year-old cybercriminal, who orchestrated an elaborate fraud scheme targeting traders and businessmen across India, was captured by authorities in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police revealed on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Santu Kumar alias Sintu alias Kundan, hailing from Mao village in Bihar, was apprehended from a rented property in Heramdaga, within the jurisdiction of the Gola police station.

According to Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar, Santu Kumar confessed to defrauding Rs 1.60 crore from businesses across states like Gujarat and Maharashtra by tricking bank customers. Police seized cash worth Rs 4.43 lakh, with several mobiles and a motorcycle, highlighting his extensive criminal past including abductions.

(With inputs from agencies.)