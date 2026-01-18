Punjab Police Busts Criminal Network Linked to Goldy Brar

In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police have dismantled an illicit arms and extortion module tied to the notorious foreign-based gangster, Goldy Brar. Authorities successfully arrested ten individuals linked to the criminal network in a meticulously planned three-week operation.

According to Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma, the crackdown resulted in the recovery of 12 sophisticated weapons, including two Austrian Glock pistols, magazines, and live ammunition, indicating the severe threat posed by the module. The group was allegedly involved in trafficking illegal arms, extortion, and plotting murders across the state.

As investigations continue, the accused face charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. Preliminary findings suggest plans for a crime in Gurugram, Haryana, were in motion, prompting authorities to intensify efforts to apprehend remaining suspects.