Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Minister Under Fire Amid Sarpanch Murder Scandal
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange claims Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde met him before a state election alongside associate Walmik Karad, linked to an extortion case concerning a sarpanch's murder. Opposition demands Munde's resignation for an unbiased investigation. Seven arrests have been made, with one accused still evading capture.
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has brought fresh allegations into the political arena, claiming Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde visited him prior to the state elections last year, accompanied by Walmik Karad.
The claims come amidst mounting pressure on Munde due to Karad's arrest linked to the murder of a sarpanch, Santosh Deshmukh, in Beed district. Deshmukh was reportedly abducted, tortured, and killed for attempting to thwart an extortion attempt on an energy company.
The opposition is calling for Munde's resignation to ensure an impartial probe. With seven arrests made, the search continues for Krushna Andhale, an accused who remains at large.
