Tragic Car Bombing in Manbij Sparks Concerns

A devastating car bomb explosion on the outskirts of Manbij in northern Syria claimed the lives of at least 15 people and injured dozens. The attack targeted a vehicle carrying agricultural workers, resulting in the deaths of 14 women and one man. Conflicting reports suggest higher casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 03-02-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 13:45 IST
A devastating car bomb explosion claimed at least 15 lives and injured several on the outskirts of the northern Syrian city of Manbij on Monday, according to local civil defense and war monitors.

The attack targeted a vehicle carrying agricultural workers, killing 14 women and one man, as reported by the local Syrian civil defense. Conflicting reports from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, indicated 18 women and one man were killed in the blast.

Manbij, located in northeastern Aleppo province, is a hotspot of violence despite the downfall of President Bashar Assad. The area witnesses ongoing clashes between Turkish-backed Syrian National Army factions and the US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. A similar car bombing occurred on Saturday, resulting in four civilian deaths and nine injuries.

