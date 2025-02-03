Land Dispute Escalates to Gunfire in Jammu Neighbourhood

A land dispute on the outskirts of Jammu turned violent, culminating in an arrest on Monday, officials reported.

The altercation, unfolding in the Lale Da Bagh area within the Domana police station limits, gained public attention after footage circulated on social media. The conflict began on Saturday over 21.5 marlas of land. Disputants Rekha Devi and Brij Raj Singh, whose brother previously owned the land, were involved, police noted.

Dramatically, Brij Raj Singh alleged to have fired three shots during the confrontation; however, no injuries occurred. Singh has been arrested under the Arms Act, and authorities are on the lookout for two more individuals expected to face charges soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)