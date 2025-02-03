Left Menu

Pope Francis Condemns Child Deaths Amid Global Conflicts

At a Vatican summit, Pope Francis condemned child deaths in global conflicts, emphasizing the need to protect children's lives. He criticized Israel's actions in Gaza, the Russia-Ukraine war, and U.S. immigration policies, calling for collective efforts to uphold children's rights globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:20 IST
Pope Francis Condemns Child Deaths Amid Global Conflicts
Pope Francis Image Credit: Wikimedia

During a Vatican summit, Pope Francis strongly condemned the tragic deaths of children in global conflicts, declaring that "nothing is worth the life of a child." He addressed an assembly of global leaders, including Queen Rania of Jordan and former Indonesian president Megawati Sukarnoputri, emphasizing the tragic toll that the ongoing violence has on innocent lives.

The pontiff has been vocal in criticizing Israel's military actions in Gaza and the violence stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, without pinpointing specific conflicts in his speech. His comments come amid a critical humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave and a staggering estimate by the United Nations of 38 million children displaced by conflicts worldwide.

Highlighting issues beyond conflict zones, Pope Francis also criticized U.S. immigration policies that lead to distress among undocumented children at the U.S.-Mexico border. He reiterated the urgent call to protect these vulnerable groups and ensure that their rights are prioritized on the international agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

AI, causality, and the universe: Are we on the brink of machine comprehension?

Preventing AI failures: How control safety cases enhance AI governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025