BSF Seizes Drone in Amritsar: Securing the Skies
A Border Security Force (BSF) official reported the seizure of a drone near the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar, Punjab. Acting on information, BSF troops conducted a search operation on Sunday in Khanwal village, thwarting another cross-border drone intrusion.
- Country:
- India
The Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully intercepted a drone near the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab’s Amritsar district. The operation comes amid growing concerns over aerial intrusions in the area.
On Sunday, based on specific intelligence, BSF troops conducted a search operation in the border region. During this operation, they found and seized a drone from a field near Khanwal village. This action highlights ongoing efforts to prevent unauthorized airborne activities in sensitive border zones.
A BSF official emphasized that this is yet another instance of foiling cross-border drone attempts, showcasing the vigilance and proactive measures taken by the BSF to ensure security in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
