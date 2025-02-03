BSF Seizes Drone in Amritsar: Securing the Skies

The Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully intercepted a drone near the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab’s Amritsar district. The operation comes amid growing concerns over aerial intrusions in the area.

On Sunday, based on specific intelligence, BSF troops conducted a search operation in the border region. During this operation, they found and seized a drone from a field near Khanwal village. This action highlights ongoing efforts to prevent unauthorized airborne activities in sensitive border zones.

A BSF official emphasized that this is yet another instance of foiling cross-border drone attempts, showcasing the vigilance and proactive measures taken by the BSF to ensure security in the region.

