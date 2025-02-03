Left Menu

Telangana Unveils Caste Survey Insights Ahead of Assembly Debate

The Telangana Assembly is set to discuss the results of a recent caste survey, revealing that Backward Classes form the largest demographic in the state. The comprehensive survey was a fulfilled election promise aimed at facilitating targeted welfare policies across Telangana's socio-economic spectrum.

Hyderabad | Updated: 03-02-2025 15:29 IST
The Telangana Assembly is poised to engage in a critical debate on Tuesday concerning the outcomes of a comprehensive caste survey conducted within the state. According to official sources on Monday, the state cabinet is scheduled to convene earlier that morning to review the report before its formal presentation in the Assembly.

The survey documented that Backward Classes (BCs), excluding Muslim minorities, account for the largest segment of the population at 46.25 percent, followed by Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) at 17.43 and 10.45 percent, respectively. Additional distinctions among various Muslim groups and other castes were also reported.

The initiative was an election pledge made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to foster data-driven welfare initiatives. Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy highlighted the survey's potential in crafting opportunities for marginalized communities across socio-economic, educational, and political landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

