Kiran Choudhry Criticizes AAP for Delhi's Disarray

On Monday, BJP's Rajya Sabha member Kiran Choudhry launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of reducing Delhi to a 'dirty slum' and shifting blame for the city's deteriorating conditions.

During a debate on the President's address, Choudhry criticized AAP leaders for their controversial statements during the Delhi assembly elections, drawing comparisons to acts of violence and alleging non-performance over the past decade.

Choudhry emphasized the failure of developmental promises by AAP, questioning the mismanagement of Rs 6,000 crore allocated for the Yamuna's cleanup, amid claims of Delhi's poor sanitation and water issues.

