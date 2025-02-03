Left Menu

Kiran Choudhry Criticizes AAP for Delhi's Disarray

BJP's Kiran Choudhry accused the AAP of reducing Delhi to a 'dirty slum'. She criticized AAP leaders for irresponsible remarks during elections and condemned their failure to develop Delhi. Choudhry questioned AAP's management of resources, particularly the misallocation of funds meant for cleaning the Yamuna river.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:24 IST
Kiran Choudhry
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, BJP's Rajya Sabha member Kiran Choudhry launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of reducing Delhi to a 'dirty slum' and shifting blame for the city's deteriorating conditions.

During a debate on the President's address, Choudhry criticized AAP leaders for their controversial statements during the Delhi assembly elections, drawing comparisons to acts of violence and alleging non-performance over the past decade.

Choudhry emphasized the failure of developmental promises by AAP, questioning the mismanagement of Rs 6,000 crore allocated for the Yamuna's cleanup, amid claims of Delhi's poor sanitation and water issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

