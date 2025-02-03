Traditional Leaders Urged to Lead Fight Against GBVF

Traditional leaders in South Africa have been called upon to take a firm stance against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), reinforcing their role as protectors and advocates for justice within their communities.

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities made this appeal following a disturbing incident in which a traditional leader was caught on camera allegedly assaulting elderly women in Xhora, Eastern Cape. The video of the incident, which occurred last Wednesday in Ngqakayi location, Elliotdale, has since gone viral, sparking widespread outrage. The suspect has been arrested and is expected to face legal consequences.

Government Condemnation and Call for Action

The department strongly condemned the attack, emphasizing that such acts of violence should have no place in society. “As highly respected and influential leadership structures, the Amakhosi and traditional leaders are expected to play a crucial role in addressing gender-based violence, rather than being viewed as perpetrators,” the department stated.

Law enforcement agencies have been urged to act swiftly to ensure justice for the victims. Additionally, the department has activated provincial Rapid Response Teams (RRT) to provide psychosocial support to the affected women, working in collaboration with the Provincial Department of Social Development.

Rising GBVF Cases in South Africa

Recent reports indicate that South Africa continues to experience alarmingly high levels of GBVF, with African women being the most affected. Data reveals that nearly 7.3 million women aged 18 and older have suffered physical violence at some point in their lives. The persistence of such violence highlights the urgent need for intervention at all levels of society, particularly by traditional leadership structures that wield significant influence over communities.

The department stressed the importance of protecting elderly women, who are among the most vulnerable members of society. “South Africa remains a country deeply affected by violence and is still confronting the legacies of institutionalized racism, sexism, exclusion, and structural violence. These factors have continuously hindered human development and social cohesion,” the statement read.

Community Involvement and Reporting Mechanisms

To combat GBVF effectively, community members have been encouraged to report cases of abuse. The government has provided multiple reporting channels, including the GBV Command Centre, which can be reached toll-free at 0800 428 428 or via USSD by dialing 120 7867# from any cellphone.

Traditional leaders, in particular, are expected to champion efforts to eradicate GBVF by promoting awareness, supporting survivors, and ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable. The government has reiterated that such acts of violence must be met with zero tolerance to create a safer and more just society for all.