Pope Francis Leads Summit to Protect Children's Rights Amidst Global Challenges

Pope Francis has initiated a high-level summit aimed at safeguarding children from war, trafficking, and exploitation, reinforcing a global commitment to uphold their rights amidst growing concerns about the Catholic Church's own record on child protection.

Queen Rania of Jordan, opening the summit, stressed the widespread yet uneven implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, underscoring the plight of children in conflict zones who are deprived of their rights. She cited alarming psychological impacts on children from war-torn areas like Gaza.

Italian Senator Liliana Segre recounted historical injustices, urging today's youth to combat antisemitism and oversee child rights, as Pope Francis highlighted current crises affecting millions of children, including statelessness and lack of legal protection in regions like Myanmar and the US-Mexico border.

