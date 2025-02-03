Left Menu

Pope Francis Leads Summit to Protect Children's Rights Amidst Global Challenges

Pope Francis convened an international summit to address urgent global issues impacting children's rights, including war and exploitation. Prominent figures like Queen Rania of Jordan and Italian Sen. Liliana Segre participated, highlighting ongoing disparities in protection and advocacy challenges. Despite issues within the Catholic Church, the gathering calls for renewed commitment to child welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 03-02-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 17:06 IST
Pope Francis Leads Summit to Protect Children's Rights Amidst Global Challenges
Pope Francis Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis has initiated a high-level summit aimed at safeguarding children from war, trafficking, and exploitation, reinforcing a global commitment to uphold their rights amidst growing concerns about the Catholic Church's own record on child protection.

Queen Rania of Jordan, opening the summit, stressed the widespread yet uneven implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, underscoring the plight of children in conflict zones who are deprived of their rights. She cited alarming psychological impacts on children from war-torn areas like Gaza.

Italian Senator Liliana Segre recounted historical injustices, urging today's youth to combat antisemitism and oversee child rights, as Pope Francis highlighted current crises affecting millions of children, including statelessness and lack of legal protection in regions like Myanmar and the US-Mexico border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025