Swedish Court Convicts Anti-Islam Campaigner Amid Controversy
Salwan Najem, a Swedish anti-Islam campaigner, was found guilty of hate crimes for burning the Koran and insulting Muslims. The verdict arrives days after his fellow campaigner, Salwan Momika, was killed. This case has sparked a debate on free speech and protection of ethnic groups in Sweden.
A Swedish court has convicted Salwan Najem, an anti-Islam activist, on charges of hate crimes for burning the Koran and making derogatory remarks about Muslims. The ruling came amid heightened scrutiny just days after a fellow campaigner, Salwan Momika, was shot dead in an unrelated incident.
Najem received a suspended sentence and financial penalties for his role in the 2023 events, which incited public disorder and drew outrage from Muslim-majority countries. The killings have embroiled Sweden in diplomatic tensions, with its prime minister suggesting possible foreign involvement.
These controversial incidents have thrust issues of free speech and religious protection into the spotlight across Europe. While Najem's legal team plans to appeal, citing freedom of expression, the court underscored the hate crimes involved and dismissed the case against Momika following his death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
