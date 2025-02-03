Left Menu

Swedish Court Convicts Anti-Islam Campaigner Amid Controversy

Salwan Najem, a Swedish anti-Islam campaigner, was found guilty of hate crimes for burning the Koran and insulting Muslims. The verdict arrives days after his fellow campaigner, Salwan Momika, was killed. This case has sparked a debate on free speech and protection of ethnic groups in Sweden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 17:23 IST
Swedish Court Convicts Anti-Islam Campaigner Amid Controversy
Swedish court Image Credit:

A Swedish court has convicted Salwan Najem, an anti-Islam activist, on charges of hate crimes for burning the Koran and making derogatory remarks about Muslims. The ruling came amid heightened scrutiny just days after a fellow campaigner, Salwan Momika, was shot dead in an unrelated incident.

Najem received a suspended sentence and financial penalties for his role in the 2023 events, which incited public disorder and drew outrage from Muslim-majority countries. The killings have embroiled Sweden in diplomatic tensions, with its prime minister suggesting possible foreign involvement.

These controversial incidents have thrust issues of free speech and religious protection into the spotlight across Europe. While Najem's legal team plans to appeal, citing freedom of expression, the court underscored the hate crimes involved and dismissed the case against Momika following his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025