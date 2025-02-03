Swedish Court Convicts Anti-Islam Campaigner Amid Controversy

A Swedish court has convicted Salwan Najem, an anti-Islam activist, on charges of hate crimes for burning the Koran and making derogatory remarks about Muslims. The ruling came amid heightened scrutiny just days after a fellow campaigner, Salwan Momika, was shot dead in an unrelated incident.

Najem received a suspended sentence and financial penalties for his role in the 2023 events, which incited public disorder and drew outrage from Muslim-majority countries. The killings have embroiled Sweden in diplomatic tensions, with its prime minister suggesting possible foreign involvement.

These controversial incidents have thrust issues of free speech and religious protection into the spotlight across Europe. While Najem's legal team plans to appeal, citing freedom of expression, the court underscored the hate crimes involved and dismissed the case against Momika following his death.

