Exiled Voices: The Unyielded Homeland of Gaza's Diaspora

With Gaza's ceasefire in place, Palestinians who took refuge in Egypt question their return, rejecting U.S. President Trump's mass displacement proposal. Many are faced with living in a shattered homeland, between reconstruction and temporary exile.

Shorouk, known as 'Gaza Girl' in Cairo, insists on returning despite the devastation, saying Palestinians can only truly reside in Gaza. Others share this sentiment, viewing Trump's proposal as ethnic cleansing, resoundingly denounced across the Arab world.

Some, like Hussien Farahat, remain hopeful for their homeland's revival. Yet others, stranded without homes, worry about their future. Despite varying plans, all Palestinians in Egypt stand against displacement from their land.

