Accountability Looms: Syria's New Government Responds to Manbij Attack

The Syrian government has declared its intention to hold the perpetrators of a recent terror attack accountable following an explosion that killed at least 20 people in Manbij, the country's north. This announcement came from the Syrian presidency's office on Monday.

The car bombing, yet to be claimed by any group, took place in Manbij, a city approximately 30 kilometers from the Turkish border. It stands as the nation's deadliest incident since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December.

The lack of immediate responsibility highlights the complex security challenges facing the new government as it seeks to restore stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)