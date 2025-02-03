Left Menu

Accountability Looms: Syria's New Government Responds to Manbij Attack

Syria's new government has vowed to hold those responsible for a deadly terror attack accountable. The explosion, which occurred in Manbij and resulted in at least 20 fatalities, has had no immediate claims of responsibility. It's the deadliest attack since Bashar al-Assad's fall in December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 03-02-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 20:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Syrian government has declared its intention to hold the perpetrators of a recent terror attack accountable following an explosion that killed at least 20 people in Manbij, the country's north. This announcement came from the Syrian presidency's office on Monday.

The car bombing, yet to be claimed by any group, took place in Manbij, a city approximately 30 kilometers from the Turkish border. It stands as the nation's deadliest incident since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December.

The lack of immediate responsibility highlights the complex security challenges facing the new government as it seeks to restore stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

