Mexico halts tariffs with U.S.: A Border Security Agreement Unveiled

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced a one-month halt on tariffs with the U.S. following talks with President Donald Trump. The agreement includes Mexico bolstering border security and deploying 10,000 National Guard troops. In exchange, the U.S. aims to curb its weapon flow into Mexico. The Mexican peso showed improvement post-announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 21:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexico City observed a diplomatic breakthrough as President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed a temporary pause on the imposition of tariffs by the United States. The decision followed a productive conversation with President Donald Trump where Mexico committed to enhancing its border security.

The accord, announced on Monday, includes deploying 10,000 National Guard troops to curb drug trafficking into the U.S., specifically focusing on fentanyl. This step precedes the 25% tariffs threatened by Trump, which now remain stalled, with Mexico having prepared retaliatory measures.

The United States reciprocated with a vow to impede the flow of powerful weapons into Mexico. Following the announcement, the Mexican peso, which had previously declined, began to trade favorably against the dollar, signaling a positive market response.

