Dollar Dominates Global Currencies Amid Trade War Tensions

The U.S. dollar surged, impacting global currencies, following tariffs imposed by President Trump. Canada's and Mexico's currencies hit multi-year lows, while China's yuan slumped to a record offshore low. Amid these tensions, retaliatory measures were announced, with potential repercussions for global trade and economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 21:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar surged on Monday as global currencies faltered amid escalating trade tensions. The Canadian and Mexican currencies hit multi-year lows, and the Chinese yuan slumped to a record low offshore as President Trump's tariffs initiated a trade war.

In response to Trump's 25% duties on Canada and Mexico and a 10% levy on China, markets adjusted to the heightened possibility of retaliatory actions from affected countries. Notably, Canada's and Mexico's economies were put at risk, with some analysts predicting a recession if tariffs persisted.

Investors are cautious as anticipation grows for possible further actions, with futures markets adjusting to reduced expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts. The dollar index rallied, underlining the U.S. currency's strength, while Bitcoin traded at its lowest in nearly three weeks.

