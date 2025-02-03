Changes at the Helm: Anurag Gupta Takes Charge as Jharkhand DGP

A government notification on Monday confirmed the appointment of Anurag Gupta as the new Director General of Police in Jharkhand. Gupta, a seasoned IPS officer, previously managed the Crime Investigation Department and held the acting DGP position.

Ajay Kumar Singh, who initially replaced Gupta due to election-related misconduct allegations, has taken a new role as Chairman cum Managing Director of Jharkhand Police Housing Corporation Ltd. The reshuffle comes after the JMM-led alliance's recent electoral success, securing a majority in the state assembly.

Gupta, a 1990-batch IPS officer, has seen a complex career trajectory, including prior removals and acting appointments. His prior leadership witnessed state polls and administrative transitions, reflecting ongoing shifts within Jharkhand's law enforcement hierarchy.

