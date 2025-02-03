Changes at the Helm: Anurag Gupta Takes Charge as Jharkhand DGP
Anurag Gupta has been appointed as the Director General of Police in Jharkhand, taking over the role previously held by Ajay Kumar Singh, following an official notification. Gupta previously held the position in an acting capacity and has a history of election-related misconduct, leading to previous removal by the Election Commission.
- Country:
- India
A government notification on Monday confirmed the appointment of Anurag Gupta as the new Director General of Police in Jharkhand. Gupta, a seasoned IPS officer, previously managed the Crime Investigation Department and held the acting DGP position.
Ajay Kumar Singh, who initially replaced Gupta due to election-related misconduct allegations, has taken a new role as Chairman cum Managing Director of Jharkhand Police Housing Corporation Ltd. The reshuffle comes after the JMM-led alliance's recent electoral success, securing a majority in the state assembly.
Gupta, a 1990-batch IPS officer, has seen a complex career trajectory, including prior removals and acting appointments. His prior leadership witnessed state polls and administrative transitions, reflecting ongoing shifts within Jharkhand's law enforcement hierarchy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
