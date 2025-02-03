VHP Demands Arrest of Jaya Bachchan Over Controversial Kumbh Stampede Claims

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has escalated tensions by demanding the arrest of Samajwadi Party's Jaya Bachchan. Her remarks about Kumbh stampede victims allegedly being disposed of in the river have spurred controversy.

VHP media in-charge Sharad Sharma criticized the Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, describing her statement as 'unfortunate' and stressing the potential for national instability.

The comments were made by Bachchan to the media, where she reportedly stated bodies were immersed in the Ganga. VHP insists this undermines the sanctity and spiritual significance of the Maha Kumbh festival, impacting millions of devotees.

