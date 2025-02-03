Left Menu

Social Media Misinformation Sparks Legal Action at Maha Kumbh

Police have registered FIRs against eight individuals for allegedly spreading false information about the Maha Kumbh 2025 on social media. Posts falsely claimed as 'death festival' were debunked by authorities. Videos falsely alleging organ harvesting also surfaced, prompting legal action to protect the event's integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 03-02-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 22:37 IST
Social Media Misinformation Sparks Legal Action at Maha Kumbh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on misinformation, police have taken legal action against eight individuals for allegedly disseminating misleading content about the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025 on social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram.

Authorities revealed that one post wrongly labeled the event a 'death festival' and falsely reported deaths in a stampede, using an unrelated video from Nepal. The Kumbh Mela police quickly debunked these claims through their official channels, leading to FIRs against the involved parties.

Further investigations revealed another misleading video on Instagram, falsely suggesting organ harvesting at the event. Police described these acts as attempts to damage the Uttar Pradesh government's reputation and incite unrest among the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025