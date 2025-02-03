Social Media Misinformation Sparks Legal Action at Maha Kumbh

In a significant crackdown on misinformation, police have taken legal action against eight individuals for allegedly disseminating misleading content about the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025 on social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram.

Authorities revealed that one post wrongly labeled the event a 'death festival' and falsely reported deaths in a stampede, using an unrelated video from Nepal. The Kumbh Mela police quickly debunked these claims through their official channels, leading to FIRs against the involved parties.

Further investigations revealed another misleading video on Instagram, falsely suggesting organ harvesting at the event. Police described these acts as attempts to damage the Uttar Pradesh government's reputation and incite unrest among the public.

