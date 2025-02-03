Rising Tensions: M23 Rebels and the Potential for Regional Conflict in Eastern Congo

In eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the situation is escalating as M23 rebels, reportedly backed by Rwanda, advance south towards Bukavu. Their path may lead them through thousands of Burundian troops, which increases the risk of reigniting a regional war.

Burundi has maintained a military presence in eastern Congo for years, initially to counter Burundian rebels but recently assisting Kinshasa's forces against M23. A potential clash in Bukavu, located around 200 kilometers south of Goma, could deepen ethnic tensions and involve national armies in open conflict.

Burundi's involvement in Congo's complex conflict landscape reflects deep-seated regional issues, with fears that Burundian units could fracture. With lingering accusations between Rwanda and Burundi over past coup attempts and the ethnic schisms within the troops, the situation requires immediate diplomatic interventions.

