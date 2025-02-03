Arrest Made After 16-Year Manhunt in Infamous 2009 Child Electrocution Case
Police have arrested a fugitive sixteen years after he allegedly killed a two-year-old by electrocution in Noida. Originally from Bihar, the suspect fled to Nepal post-crime. He was apprehended in Sector 62, Noida, with a reward on his capture. The victim's family is being notified.
In a significant breakthrough, police arrested a man sixteen years after he was accused of electrocuting and killing a two-year-old child in Noida. The fugitive, originally from Bihar and identified as Sanjay, allegedly fled to Nepal following the crime in 2009.
Law enforcement officers apprehended him in Noida's Sector 62, acting on a longstanding warrant and a reward of Rs 25,000 for his capture. The arrest comes after an intense manhunt and renewed investigative efforts.
According to Additional DCP Sumit Kumar Shukla, the suspect was a frequent visitor to the victim's home, working as an electrician. On October 10, 2009, he allegedly entered the house, electrocuted the child, and then fled the scene. Police are in the process of notifying the bereaved family regarding this development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
