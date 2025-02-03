Left Menu

Arrest Made After 16-Year Manhunt in Infamous 2009 Child Electrocution Case

Police have arrested a fugitive sixteen years after he allegedly killed a two-year-old by electrocution in Noida. Originally from Bihar, the suspect fled to Nepal post-crime. He was apprehended in Sector 62, Noida, with a reward on his capture. The victim's family is being notified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 03-02-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 22:38 IST
Arrest Made After 16-Year Manhunt in Infamous 2009 Child Electrocution Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police arrested a man sixteen years after he was accused of electrocuting and killing a two-year-old child in Noida. The fugitive, originally from Bihar and identified as Sanjay, allegedly fled to Nepal following the crime in 2009.

Law enforcement officers apprehended him in Noida's Sector 62, acting on a longstanding warrant and a reward of Rs 25,000 for his capture. The arrest comes after an intense manhunt and renewed investigative efforts.

According to Additional DCP Sumit Kumar Shukla, the suspect was a frequent visitor to the victim's home, working as an electrician. On October 10, 2009, he allegedly entered the house, electrocuted the child, and then fled the scene. Police are in the process of notifying the bereaved family regarding this development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025