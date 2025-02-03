Left Menu

Dramatic Police Standoff in Leicester Ends with Indian-Origin Man's Arrest

Hari Mann, 25, of Indian origin, was sentenced to three years' imprisonment after firing blanks at armed officers in Leicester while wearing a fake police uniform. Mann pointed an imitation gun at the public, leading to a fast-paced police response, culminating in his swift arrest and detention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The incident unfolded rapidly; Mann pointed an imitation handgun at members of the public before confronting police officers with blank rounds on June 4, 2024. His actions prompted a swift response from Leicestershire Police, leading to his arrest within minutes.

The incident unfolded rapidly; Mann pointed an imitation handgun at members of the public before confronting police officers with blank rounds on June 4, 2024. His actions prompted a swift response from Leicestershire Police, leading to his arrest within minutes.

Mann's vehicle, a Mercedes Sprinter van, was found containing concerning items, initiating an extended investigation. Authorities discovered additional firearms and police-style equipment linked to Mann, raising alarm over his intention to cause fear. Mann faced multiple charges, including impersonating a police officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

