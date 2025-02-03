Dramatic Police Standoff in Leicester Ends with Indian-Origin Man's Arrest

An Indian-origin man, Hari Mann, was sentenced to three years in prison after a dramatic incident in Leicester, England, where he fired blanks at armed officers while wearing a fake police uniform.

The incident unfolded rapidly; Mann pointed an imitation handgun at members of the public before confronting police officers with blank rounds on June 4, 2024. His actions prompted a swift response from Leicestershire Police, leading to his arrest within minutes.

Mann's vehicle, a Mercedes Sprinter van, was found containing concerning items, initiating an extended investigation. Authorities discovered additional firearms and police-style equipment linked to Mann, raising alarm over his intention to cause fear. Mann faced multiple charges, including impersonating a police officer.

