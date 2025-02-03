Left Menu

Modi's Strategic US Visit: Trade, Defence, and Clean Energy on the Agenda

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans a pivotal two-day US visit to discuss trade and defence with President Trump. This marks Modi’s first bilateral US visit since Trump's re-election. Key topics include trade cooperation, energy, and Indo-US defence ties amid changes in US immigration and tariff policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:45 IST
Modi's Strategic US Visit: Trade, Defence, and Clean Energy on the Agenda
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised for a two-day visit to the United States, commencing February 12, aimed at discussions on trade and defence with US President Donald Trump, according to informed sources.

This visit follows Modi's appearance at the Artificial Intelligence Action summit in Paris. It will be his first official bilateral visit to the US since Trump's re-assumption of the presidency, set against a backdrop of heightened concerns in India over US immigration and tariff policies.

Talks between the leaders are expected to emphasize strengthening India-US strategic and energy ties. The visit coincides with India's plans to amend its nuclear liability law, enhancing possibilities for civil nuclear cooperation involving small modular reactors with US-based companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025