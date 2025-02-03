Modi's Strategic US Visit: Trade, Defence, and Clean Energy on the Agenda

In a significant diplomatic move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised for a two-day visit to the United States, commencing February 12, aimed at discussions on trade and defence with US President Donald Trump, according to informed sources.

This visit follows Modi's appearance at the Artificial Intelligence Action summit in Paris. It will be his first official bilateral visit to the US since Trump's re-assumption of the presidency, set against a backdrop of heightened concerns in India over US immigration and tariff policies.

Talks between the leaders are expected to emphasize strengthening India-US strategic and energy ties. The visit coincides with India's plans to amend its nuclear liability law, enhancing possibilities for civil nuclear cooperation involving small modular reactors with US-based companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)