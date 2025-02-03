Modi's Strategic US Visit: Trade, Defence, and Clean Energy on the Agenda
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans a pivotal two-day US visit to discuss trade and defence with President Trump. This marks Modi’s first bilateral US visit since Trump's re-election. Key topics include trade cooperation, energy, and Indo-US defence ties amid changes in US immigration and tariff policies.
- Country:
- India
In a significant diplomatic move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised for a two-day visit to the United States, commencing February 12, aimed at discussions on trade and defence with US President Donald Trump, according to informed sources.
This visit follows Modi's appearance at the Artificial Intelligence Action summit in Paris. It will be his first official bilateral visit to the US since Trump's re-assumption of the presidency, set against a backdrop of heightened concerns in India over US immigration and tariff policies.
Talks between the leaders are expected to emphasize strengthening India-US strategic and energy ties. The visit coincides with India's plans to amend its nuclear liability law, enhancing possibilities for civil nuclear cooperation involving small modular reactors with US-based companies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Trump
- US visit
- India-US trade
- defence
- energy
- immigration
- tariff
- Indo-Pacific
- clean energy
ALSO READ
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises
The Future of Europe’s Energy: Managing Volatility and Renewables Integration
Africa Energy Summit to Mobilize Action for Universal Electricity Access by 2030
PowerGen Partners with Global Investors to Launch Transformational 120MW Renewable Energy Platform Across Africa
Hearing of convict's self-defence in RG Kar doctor's rape-murder case concludes at Kolkata court, sentencing at 2.45 pm.