Jewelry Heist Scheme Goes Awry: Arrested for Murder

In a shocking case of a robbery gone wrong, authorities have detained three people allegedly involved in the murder of a 56-year-old car driver. The incident, which took place last month, has been under investigation by the Pune Rural police.

The victim, identified as Rajesh Gaikwad, was reportedly assaulted during a robbery attempt orchestrated by four individuals who fled with his vehicle. The suspects had devised a plan to rob a jewelry store using the stolen car.

Inspector Dinesh Tayde of the Alephata police station disclosed that the accused had previously met in Nashik Jail. Upon their release, they colluded to commit the robbery. However, after the tragic murder of Gaikwad on January 28, the group abandoned both the car and their heist plans. Three suspects have been apprehended, while the fourth suspect, Yuvraj Shinde, remains at large.

