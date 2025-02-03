Left Menu

Jewelry Heist Scheme Goes Awry: Arrested for Murder

Three individuals were arrested in connection with the murder of a car driver in a failed robbery attempt, according to Pune Rural police. The suspects, who met in prison, intended to use the vehicle for a future heist. However, after the murder, they abandoned their plan and fled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:56 IST
Jewelry Heist Scheme Goes Awry: Arrested for Murder
In a shocking case of a robbery gone wrong, authorities have detained three people allegedly involved in the murder of a 56-year-old car driver. The incident, which took place last month, has been under investigation by the Pune Rural police.

The victim, identified as Rajesh Gaikwad, was reportedly assaulted during a robbery attempt orchestrated by four individuals who fled with his vehicle. The suspects had devised a plan to rob a jewelry store using the stolen car.

Inspector Dinesh Tayde of the Alephata police station disclosed that the accused had previously met in Nashik Jail. Upon their release, they colluded to commit the robbery. However, after the tragic murder of Gaikwad on January 28, the group abandoned both the car and their heist plans. Three suspects have been apprehended, while the fourth suspect, Yuvraj Shinde, remains at large.

