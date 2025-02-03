Greek Ombudsman Calls for Action in Tragic Shipwreck Case

The Greek Ombudsman has urged disciplinary measures against eight coastguard officers implicated in one of Greece's deadliest migrant shipwrecks. The incident, which claimed hundreds of lives in June 2023, happened as the vessel Adriana sank near Pylos, with 750 individuals aboard.

According to Ombudsman Andreas Pottakis, evidence points to negligence in search and rescue operations that endangered lives. The Adriana, which attempted to travel from Libya to Italy, was monitored by the Greek coastguard for 12 hours before the tragedy.

Authorities have denied misconduct claims, with further investigations pending by legal authorities. Transparency in handling such deadly incidents remains a legal imperative, according to Pottakis's office.

(With inputs from agencies.)