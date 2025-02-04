Left Menu

USAID Shutdown Sparks Global Chaos Amid Trump's New Directive

The abrupt shutdown of USAID by Elon Musk, with President Trump's agreement, has led to significant global disruptions. As USAID employees are locked out, humanitarian and development projects worldwide are halted, prompting major concern over both the aid sector's future and constitutional legality of such actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 00:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a stunning turn of events, USAID has been effectively shut down following an announcement by billionaire Elon Musk, who claims to have President Donald Trump's backing. The agency's Washington headquarters was sealed off as police enforced the closure on Monday morning.

With over 600 USAID employees already locked out of computer systems, the agency, responsible for global humanitarian and development aid, has seen many of its programs come to a sudden halt. This move has sparked protests from Democratic lawmakers who argue that Trump lacks the authority to dismantle the agency unilaterally and have raised alarms over Musk's access to sensitive government information.

As the ramifications of this decision unfold, international aid projects crucial to combating crises like HIV-AIDS and education for girls under Taliban rule in Afghanistan are imperiled, jeopardizing the lives of millions who relied on these efforts. The directive has left the global aid community in chaos, with many fearing permanent damage to the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

