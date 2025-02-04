Dramatic Capture: Petrol Bomb Suspect Nabbed in Chennai

Police engaged in a dramatic pursuit and captured a suspect linked to the petrol bomb attack on SIPCOT police station. The detention followed an alert response by a police team, resulting in gunfire.

The incident unfolded when the suspect, caught in Chennai, reportedly attacked a Sub Inspector with a knife, attempting a daring escape. Responding swiftly, the involved officer fired, injuring the suspect below the knee, thereby preventing his getaway.

The suspect, identified as Hari, and the injured police officer, SI Mutheeswaran, are receiving treatment at Walajapet Government Hospital. The initial attack occurred Sunday midnight, with two unidentified individuals on bikes throwing a petrol bomb; fortunately, there were no injuries or property damage.

