Left Menu

Dramatic Capture: Petrol Bomb Suspect Nabbed in Chennai

A suspect in the petrol bomb attack on SIPCOT police station was shot and apprehended in Chennai. The suspect attempted to escape, injuring a police Sub Inspector with a knife. Both the suspect and the officer were hospitalized following the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-02-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 00:04 IST
Dramatic Capture: Petrol Bomb Suspect Nabbed in Chennai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police engaged in a dramatic pursuit and captured a suspect linked to the petrol bomb attack on SIPCOT police station. The detention followed an alert response by a police team, resulting in gunfire.

The incident unfolded when the suspect, caught in Chennai, reportedly attacked a Sub Inspector with a knife, attempting a daring escape. Responding swiftly, the involved officer fired, injuring the suspect below the knee, thereby preventing his getaway.

The suspect, identified as Hari, and the injured police officer, SI Mutheeswaran, are receiving treatment at Walajapet Government Hospital. The initial attack occurred Sunday midnight, with two unidentified individuals on bikes throwing a petrol bomb; fortunately, there were no injuries or property damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025