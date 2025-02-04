Man Arrested 16 Years After Chilling Murder of Toddler
Police in Noida have arrested a man 16 years after he allegedly electrocuted and killed a two-year-old. Originally from Bihar, the accused fled to Nepal post the crime. Captured in Noida's Sector 62, a case was registered based on the victim's father's complaint.
In a dramatic development, Noida Police arrested a man on Monday, who allegedly electrocuted and killed a two-year-old 16 years ago, officials revealed.
The accused, originally from Bihar, reportedly fled to Nepal after the homicide. Police apprehended him in Noida's Sector 62, informed officials.
Sumit Kumar Shukla, Additional Commissioner of Police, stated the accused, Sanjay, was arrested for a crime committed on October 10, 2009. A reward of Rs 25,000 had been announced for his arrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
