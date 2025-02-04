Left Menu

Ceasefire Declared Amidst Congo's Chaotic Conflict

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in Congo declared a unilateral ceasefire after intense fighting resulted in 900 deaths. The conflict displaced thousands and has deep historical roots tied to ethnic tensions. A summit involving regional leaders is planned to address the issue and seek a peaceful resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goma | Updated: 04-02-2025 01:04 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 01:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

The Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have declared a unilateral ceasefire after violent clashes claimed at least 900 lives in eastern Congo. This came after they seized the major city of Goma and reportedly advanced toward Bukavu, prompting a humanitarian crisis.

In a statement, M23 spokesman Lawrence Kanyuka emphasized that the group does not intend to capture more cities and is committed to protecting civilians. The announcement coincides with a World Health Organisation report indicating nearly 2,900 people were wounded in recent fighting.

As conflict continues, regional blocs from southern and eastern Africa are calling for a ceasefire. Leaders are preparing for a summit to address the ongoing crisis, as Rwanda and Congo face tensions stemming from a decadeslong ethnic conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

