Trump Administration Ends Temporary Protected Status for Venezuelans

The Trump administration ends protections halting the deportation of approximately 350,000 Venezuelans in the US. This move impacts Temporary Protected Status, expiring in April, affecting half of the Venezuelans under this protection. The decision reflects a broader plan targeting immigration, as Trump aims for significant mass deportations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2025 01:56 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 01:56 IST
The Trump administration has announced it will end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for roughly 350,000 Venezuelans living in the United States, according to an order from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. These individuals, who make up about half of the Venezuelans currently protected, have until April before they face deportation.

Originally established by Congress in 1990, TPS provides immigrants from certain countries experiencing natural disasters or civil unrest a temporary reprieve from deportation. This status also grants work authorization in increments of up to 18 months. Noem's decision marks another step in the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, despite criticism over painting immigrants as potential criminals.

While the U.S. lacks diplomatic ties with Venezuela, President Trump is prioritizing efforts to deport Venezuelan nationals. Secretary Noem argues that the improved conditions in Venezuela justify ending the protective status. Meanwhile, Trump signaled his commitment towards these deportations in a recent visit by envoy Richard Grenell to Venezuela, although the country's government hasn't confirmed any agreements to take back citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

