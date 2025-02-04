Trump Administration Ends Temporary Protected Status for Venezuelans

The Trump administration has announced it will end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for roughly 350,000 Venezuelans living in the United States, according to an order from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. These individuals, who make up about half of the Venezuelans currently protected, have until April before they face deportation.

Originally established by Congress in 1990, TPS provides immigrants from certain countries experiencing natural disasters or civil unrest a temporary reprieve from deportation. This status also grants work authorization in increments of up to 18 months. Noem's decision marks another step in the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, despite criticism over painting immigrants as potential criminals.

While the U.S. lacks diplomatic ties with Venezuela, President Trump is prioritizing efforts to deport Venezuelan nationals. Secretary Noem argues that the improved conditions in Venezuela justify ending the protective status. Meanwhile, Trump signaled his commitment towards these deportations in a recent visit by envoy Richard Grenell to Venezuela, although the country's government hasn't confirmed any agreements to take back citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)