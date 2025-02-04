Mexican Peso Surges Amid Tariff Delay: A Momentary Reprieve

The Mexican peso experienced a resurgence on Monday following the announcement that proposed U.S. tariffs of 25% on Mexican goods would be delayed by a month. This decision came as Mexico committed to strengthening its northern border, according to President Claudia Sheinbaum's statement.

The peso saw an upward movement of as much as 1.9% after dropping 2.9% earlier, reaching $21.2882 per dollar—its lowest in nearly three years. It eventually closed the day up by 1.7% at $20.33, indicating positive market sentiment after the tariff postponement.

While this reprieve is beneficial, economists warn of future uncertainties if tariffs are ultimately enacted. Pedro Quintanilla-Dieck of UBS noted that the threat could cap significant peso gains. Market dynamics hint at the potential for further negotiations to prevent economic downturn.

(With inputs from agencies.)