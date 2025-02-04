El Salvador and U.S. Near Landmark Migration Agreement
El Salvador and the United States are on the brink of finalizing a major migration agreement. Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele mentioned that the agreement, discussed during U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit, is expected to be more comprehensive than a safe third country deal.
El Salvador and the United States are poised to finalize a significant agreement on migration. This development follows a visit to the Central American nation by U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.
Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele confirmed the news on Monday, indicating progress in ongoing negotiations. When queried about El Salvador's potential role as a safe third country for U.S. deportees, Bukele hinted at a more encompassing agreement in the making.
Further details of the agreement remain under wraps, pending official statements from Secretary Rubio, who is likely to outline the terms of this bilateral development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
