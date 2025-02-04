Left Menu

El Salvador and U.S. Near Landmark Migration Agreement

El Salvador and the United States are on the brink of finalizing a major migration agreement. Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele mentioned that the agreement, discussed during U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit, is expected to be more comprehensive than a safe third country deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 04:58 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 04:58 IST
El Salvador and U.S. Near Landmark Migration Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

El Salvador and the United States are poised to finalize a significant agreement on migration. This development follows a visit to the Central American nation by U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele confirmed the news on Monday, indicating progress in ongoing negotiations. When queried about El Salvador's potential role as a safe third country for U.S. deportees, Bukele hinted at a more encompassing agreement in the making.

Further details of the agreement remain under wraps, pending official statements from Secretary Rubio, who is likely to outline the terms of this bilateral development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025