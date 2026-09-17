Europe's Migration Crisis: Fewer Arrivals, More Fatalities

Migrants and refugees arriving by sea in Europe have decreased by over a third this year, according to the U.N. migration agency. However, the journeys have become increasingly perilous, with fatalities higher than the previous year.

Data from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reveals approximately 60,000 crossings this year, a stark contrast to the 98,000 recorded last year. Despite the decline in arrivals, the number of deaths has risen, with at least 2,292 people dying or going missing compared to 1,999 in the same period last year. Many deaths likely go unrecorded.

As right-wing parties push for stricter border controls, leading to new EU deportation rules, the IOM is advocating for safer legal entry routes to Europe to minimize risks associated with dangerous sea voyages.