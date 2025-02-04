Left Menu

Rising Tide of Sea Robberies in the Singapore Strait

Eleven sea robbery incidents occurred onboard ships in the Singapore Strait within the first 34 days of this year. The incidents involved armed perpetrators, with engine spares stolen and crew threatened. ReCAAP ISC urges heightened surveillance and preventive measures to curb the rising trend.

Updated: 04-02-2025 06:56 IST
Rising Tide of Sea Robberies in the Singapore Strait
  Singapore

The Singapore Strait has seen a significant rise in sea robbery incidents this year, as reported by the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP). In just 34 days, 11 incidents were recorded, marking a near tripling of such crimes compared to the same period last year.

These robberies occurred between January 1 and February 3, primarily in the eastbound lane of the Traffic Separation Scheme and near Pulau Cula and Helen Mar Reef. Seven incidents involved the theft of engine spares, while four reported no losses. The perpetrators, some armed with guns or knives, posed substantial threats to the crew.

The ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre has urged littoral states to enhance maritime patrols and surveillance. It also advised ships to maintain heightened vigilance, especially at night, to prevent further criminal activities in these waterways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

