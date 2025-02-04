Delhi Police File FIR Against AAP's Atishi for MCC Violation

Delhi Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) on Tuesday against Atishi, the AAP candidate for Kalkaji, accusing her of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and obstructing public officials in the performance of their duties, a police representative disclosed.

Authorities stated the FIR was filed at Govindpuri Police Station under several sections, with investigations actively continuing. According to the police, Atishi was discovered at Fateh Singh Marg with a group of 50-70 supporters and 10 vehicles, reportedly refusing to vacate as directed under MCC provisions.

In response, Atishi took to social media platform X to criticize the Election Commission, claiming Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and his family members were engaging in open hooliganism without facing repercussions, while she was charged with a case.

(With inputs from agencies.)