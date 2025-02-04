IAEA Praises Spain’s Commitment to Nuclear Safety Following Successful Regulatory Review

An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team of experts has commended Spain for its strong commitment to nuclear and radiation safety, confirming that the country has successfully strengthened its regulatory framework by fully implementing the recommendations made during the Agency’s 2018 mission.

The Integrated Regulatory Review Service (IRRS) follow-up mission, conducted from 27 January to 3 February 2025, assessed Spain’s progress in enhancing nuclear oversight and governance. The mission was requested by the Spanish Government and hosted by the Nuclear Safety Council (CSN), in collaboration with the Ministry for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge (MITECO), the Ministry of Health (MoH), and the Ministry of Interior (MoI).

This review focused on improvements in Spain’s regulatory system, excluding areas related to radioactive waste management, spent fuel, and decommissioning, which will be assessed in an Integrated Review Service for Radioactive Waste and Spent Fuel Management, Decommissioning, and Remediation (ARTEMIS) follow-up mission scheduled for late 2025.

Spain’s Nuclear Sector and Safety Efforts

Spain currently operates seven nuclear reactors, which supply around 20% of the country's electricity. In addition, three nuclear power plants are in permanent shutdown and at various stages of decommissioning. Most reactor sites house interim spent fuel storage facilities, and the country has a dedicated disposal site for very low, low, and intermediate-level radioactive waste.

The IRRS team—comprising four regulatory experts from France, Germany, Switzerland, and the United States, along with four IAEA officials—held discussions with representatives from CSN, MITECO, MoH, and MoI. The review confirmed that Spain has successfully addressed 12 recommendations and 20 suggestions from the 2018 IRRS mission, either fully closing them or demonstrating sufficient progress to warrant confidence in their timely completion.

Scott Morris, Regional Administrator for the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission and Team Leader for the mission, praised Spain’s efforts:

“The IRRS team was very impressed with the high degree of commitment and professionalism demonstrated by our Spanish counterparts. Their focus on continuous improvement of the legal and regulatory framework for nuclear and radiological safety in Spain is commendable.”

Key Achievements in Spain’s Nuclear Regulation

The mission identified several notable improvements in Spain’s regulatory system:

Human Resource Development – A new systematic training approach has been introduced for all CSN staff, ensuring expertise in nuclear safety.

Enhanced Safety Culture – The CSN has implemented measures to reinforce safety culture across the organization.

National Radon Action Plan – A comprehensive strategy has been established to mitigate radon exposure risks.

Improved Coordination with Autonomous Communities – CSN has enhanced collaboration with regional governments to ensure effective regulatory oversight.

Additionally, two innovative practices introduced by CSN were recognized as good practices:

Digital Radiation Passbook – A real-time monitoring platform providing users with up-to-date radiation exposure data, reducing manual input errors and enabling enhanced statistical analyses. Centralized Digital Dosimetry System – A system used during radiation emergencies to provide real-time monitoring of radiation doses for emergency responders.

Recommendations for Further Enhancement

Despite significant progress, the IRRS team suggested that Spain develop guidance documents to better communicate potential radiation risks to the public, ensuring compliance with legal requirements using a graded approach.

Juan Carlos Lentijo, President of CSN, welcomed the findings:

“The IRRS follow-up mission reinforces Spain’s commitment to nuclear safety and radiation protection. This process is a valuable tool to work on robust and future-proof safety systems, where excellence continues to be the highest priority.”

Next Steps and Final Report

The IAEA will provide a final mission report to the Spanish Government within three months, detailing the findings and further recommendations.

IAEA Safety Standards

The IAEA Safety Standards serve as a global reference for nuclear safety, ensuring the protection of people and the environment from ionizing radiation. These standards, which reflect international consensus, guide regulatory frameworks worldwide, helping nations achieve continuous improvement in nuclear and radiological safety.

With this successful review, Spain strengthens its position as a leader in nuclear safety, demonstrating transparency and a commitment to international best practices. The 2025 ARTEMIS mission will provide further insights into Spain’s radioactive waste and spent fuel management, reinforcing long-term nuclear safety strategies.