Israel's Diplomatic Mission to Doha: Unveiling the Next Steps in Gaza Ceasefire Dialogue

Israel is set to send a high-level delegation to Doha, the capital of Qatar, as part of efforts to discuss the ongoing implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced on Tuesday.

The original ceasefire deal, which initiated a 42-day truce and included an exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners, stipulated talks on a second phase aimed at a potential resolution to the conflict. These discussions are scheduled to start on Tuesday, signaling a critical juncture in the peace process.

The high-stakes negotiations represent a significant move to pave the way for a lasting peace. Both Israeli and Palestinian representatives hope that these talks could lay the groundwork for a peaceful resolution to longstanding hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)