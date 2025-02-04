Left Menu

Israel's Diplomatic Mission to Doha: Unveiling the Next Steps in Gaza Ceasefire Dialogue

Israel is sending a high-level delegation to Doha to discuss the Gaza ceasefire's continued implementation. The talks are part of the original ceasefire deal, aiming to potentially end the war. This marks a crucial step in peace negotiations between Israel and Palestinian factions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 04-02-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 13:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel is set to send a high-level delegation to Doha, the capital of Qatar, as part of efforts to discuss the ongoing implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced on Tuesday.

The original ceasefire deal, which initiated a 42-day truce and included an exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners, stipulated talks on a second phase aimed at a potential resolution to the conflict. These discussions are scheduled to start on Tuesday, signaling a critical juncture in the peace process.

The high-stakes negotiations represent a significant move to pave the way for a lasting peace. Both Israeli and Palestinian representatives hope that these talks could lay the groundwork for a peaceful resolution to longstanding hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

