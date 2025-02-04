Left Menu

Indore's Bold Move: Crackdown on Begging Sparks Debate

A motorist in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, was booked for giving Rs 10 to a beggar, marking the city's second such case in two weeks. The administration aims to make Indore India's first beggar-free city through legal bans and rehabilitation efforts for beggars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 04-02-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 13:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A motorist has been charged for allegedly giving Rs 10 to a beggar in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where a ban on both begging and giving alms has been enforced.

This marks the second incident in the city within two weeks, indicating a stringent approach by the administration, aiming to make Indore the country's first beggar-free city.

Phool Singh, an officer from the Beggary Eradication Team, highlighted the ongoing rehabilitation, stating that over 600 beggars have been moved to shelter homes in the past six months, while initiatives continue to deter street-level begging activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

