Akhilesh Yadav Demands Transparency in Kumbh Stampede Deaths

Akhilesh Yadav has accused the government of concealing the death toll from the Kumbh stampede in Prayagraj. He demands an all-party meeting and urges the Army to manage disaster and Lost and Found Center. He criticizes the Chief Minister's delayed response to the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 14:07 IST
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has accused the government of hiding the true number of deaths resulting from a stampede at the Kumbh congregation in Prayagraj.

Participating in a debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, Yadav criticized the government for allegedly masking the number of fatalities while promoting a digital Kumbh.

Demanding transparency and accountability, Yadav called for an all-party meeting to discuss the Kumbh arrangements and suggested handing over disaster management to the Army. He also highlighted delayed responses from officials, including the Chief Minister.

