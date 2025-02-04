Akhilesh Yadav Demands Transparency in Kumbh Stampede Deaths
Akhilesh Yadav has accused the government of concealing the death toll from the Kumbh stampede in Prayagraj. He demands an all-party meeting and urges the Army to manage disaster and Lost and Found Center. He criticizes the Chief Minister's delayed response to the tragedy.
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has accused the government of hiding the true number of deaths resulting from a stampede at the Kumbh congregation in Prayagraj.
Participating in a debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, Yadav criticized the government for allegedly masking the number of fatalities while promoting a digital Kumbh.
Demanding transparency and accountability, Yadav called for an all-party meeting to discuss the Kumbh arrangements and suggested handing over disaster management to the Army. He also highlighted delayed responses from officials, including the Chief Minister.
